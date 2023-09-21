Karnataka: Man Booked Over Texting ‘Triple Talaq’ To Wife Through Whatsapp From Abroad

Misriya, who had been married to Rashid for seven years, had returned to India for her delivery. However, following a domestic dispute, Rashid allegedly began verbally abusing her through calls and WhatsApp messages on March 12. On June 5, he sent a message asking her to live with her mother and pronounced "talaq" (divorce) three times. Three days later, he reiterated the triple talaq through another message.

The FIR against Rashid has been registered under section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code based on Misriya's complaint.

Misriya's complaint detailed the verbal abuse and the triple talaq declarations through WhatsApp messages made by Rashid, who was working in Abu Dhabi. The couple got married on September 8, 2016. When Misriya was expecting her second child, Rashid sent her to her mother's house in Jayanagar, Sulya, in October 2022.



Domestic conflicts led to the triple talaq pronouncements, with Rashid stating, "You live with your mother, I don't want you. I say talaq three times" on March 12, and repeating the same on July 8, 2023.