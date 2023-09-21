Notoginseng Root Extract Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4%, Reaching US$ 432.8 Million By 2028| States TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Notoginseng Root Extract Market
Rising demand for high-quality root extracts in food and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the Notoginseng Root Extract Market.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Transparency Market Research,“Notoginseng Root Extract Market Information By Form and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2028”, industry is projected to grow to US$ 432.8 Million, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period (2018 - 2028).
Fondly known as the miracle root for preservation of life, notoginseng has always nurtured research interests of geroscientists. Beyond the relatively conventional and more commonly sought-after application area, i.e. in anti-aging products, a new research study of Transparency Market Research (TMR) attempts to explore additional functional areas of the extracts of notoginseng root to help stakeholders in the global notoginseng root extract market, spot profitable opportunities.
Contemplating Whitespace Opportunities in Pharma, Banking on Therapeutic Excellence
Pro-haemostatic activity of notoginseng root extract has been affirming its benefits in accelerating blood clotting process, which continues to create opportunities for producers in pharmaceuticals industry. However, the recently demonstrated anti-haemostatic properties point to a critical research area that deserves deeper assessment of the possible role of notoginseng root extract in the process of excessive bleeding.
While several pharmacological formulations already include notoginseng root extract as one of the key ingredients, immuno-stimulatory, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, neuroprotective, vasodialatory, and anti-hypertensive properties of notoginseng root extract further prompt a broader scope of application in years to come.
Notoginseng Root Extract Market: Regional Synopsis
The Notoginseng Extract Market is anticipated to experience substantial growth across various regions, including North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the USA, and China. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with Notoginseng Extract, coupled with the rising demand for natural and herbal products. Notoginseng Extract market in APAC is projected to witness significant growth owing to the extensive use of traditional Chinese medicine in this region. China, being the largest consumer and producer of herbal products, is likely to contribute significantly to the market growth. The market share percentage valuation of these regions is estimated to be North America (30%), APAC (40%), Europe (15%), USA (7%), and China (8%).
The list of the regions covered are: North America: United States, Canada, Europe: GermanyFrance, U.K., Italy, Russia,Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South, India, Australia, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Latin America:Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Middle East & Africa:Turkey, Saudi, Arabia, UAE, Korea.
Prominent players operating in the market are -
.NOW Foods
.Imperial Elixir
.Nature's Health
.Nutra Champs
.Puritan's Pride Ginseng Complex
.Umeken Good Morning RG
.Swanson Korean
.The Garden of Natural Solution
.Marutaka Pulse Co., Ltd
Notoginseng Root Extract Market – Segmentation
By Form
.Powder
.Liquid
By End-Use
.Pharmaceuticals
.Cosmetics
.Health Supplement Products
