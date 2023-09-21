Jordan Partakes In Asia Employers' Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) is participating in the Asia Employers' Summit, organized by the International Organization of Employers (IOE) in Tokyo from September 21 to 22.
At the summit, which focuses on business flexibility and competitiveness, the JCI President Fathi Jaghbir emphasized the significant role of the Jordanian industry in employment by saying that the industrial sector, being the largest employer in Jordan and a crucial component of the national economy, actively contributes to achieving sustainable development and creating new job opportunities for youth in Jordan.
Currently, the industrial sector employs around 250,000 male and female workers, making up 21% of the total local workforce, he added.
During a specialized session on supply chains, Jaghbir presented strategies for developing supply chains and dealing with transportation interruptions and cost increases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted Jordan's experience and the industry's crucial role in ensuring a continuous supply of goods.
He shared the JCI's experience of influencing public policies in Jordan, specifically in relation to the business environment, investment, energy costs, labor market, technological transformation, green economy, sustainability, and development plans during his involvement in a specialized session discussing the employers' role.
On the summit's sidelines, Jaghbir met with heads of Arab and Asian chambers and federations to discuss improving cooperation with Jordanian industry chambers.
The summit aims to improve competitiveness and cooperation among the IOE member organizations, the Asia-Pacific region, and Arab countries.
