Khalaileh, Egyptian Senate Delegation Discuss Cooperation

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House and Chairman of the Jordanian-Egyptian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee, MP Ahmed Khalaileh, and Chairman of Egyptian Senate's Energy and Environment Committee, Abdul Khaleq Ayyad, stressed "deep-rooted" bilateral relations and importance of promoting them in various fields.
During a meeting at the House headquarters on Thursday, in presence of the Egyptian Senate delegation, Khalaileh and Ayyad said Palestinian cause is a priority for Jordan and Egypt, referring to shared positions led by His Majesty King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in this regard.
The two sides also noted Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites preserved the holy city's identity.
Additionally, the two officials went over maintaining parliamentary coordination and cooperation, achieving economic integration, strengthening economic partnership relations, and increasing volume of trade exchange to serve common interests, according to a House statement.
