Jeremy Pisor
DINUBA, CA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Nutrient TECH, a leading manufacturer of agricultural nutrient products, proudly announced the latest addition to their innovation team, Jeremy Pisor, Research & Formulation Chemist. Pisor's hiring underscores Nutrient TECH's dedication to advancing the science of crop nutrition, especially in the realm of foliar sprays and plant nutrition.
Pisor's hiring marks a new chapter in his professional journey. "I am excited to start my career as a chemist in this field. I plan to learn as much as I can from my colleagues and use our combined knowledge to drive the company forward. I look forward to making a positive impact on the industry with Nutrient TECH."
Greg Johnson, Nutrient TECH President, echoed Pisor's sentiments and conveyed his confidence in the new recruit: "We are excited to have Jeremy on board leading the formulation team. Jeremy will help drive new development into innovative formulations and products for our customers, especially in the domain of foliar fertilizers, fertilizers, and BioSolutions."
This move marks a transformative period for Nutrient TECH as they gear up to redefine industry benchmarks in crop nutrition, with a clear aim at creating robust and innovative solutions for their clients.
Industry Perspective:
The global agricultural industry is on the cusp of a paradigm shift, with the mounting pressures of climate change and increasing demand for sustainable farming solutions. Nutrient TECH's appointment of Jeremy Pisor, a dedicated Research & Formulation Chemist, bolsters their in-house expertise and aligns with the industry's call for innovative and sustainable crop nutrition solutions. As demand for bio-enhanced foliar sprays and specialized plant nutrition products surges, having a specialist like Pisor on board positions Nutrient TECH favorably in this rapidly evolving landscape. His foon merging traditional agronomic principles with contemporary formulation techniques could herald a new era of eco-friendly and efficient crop solutions, reaffirming Nutrient TECH's role as an industry pioneer.
For further insights on foliar nutrient sprays and crop nutrition products , growers, retailers and partners can explore Nutrient TECH's website and their dedicated section on crop nutrition products.
About Nutrient TECH: Nutrient TECH is located in the heart of California's Central Valley where 300 commodities are grown. They can build and deliver custom formulations at scale for large growers and retailers with 72-hour lead time.
Their full-service lab includes nutrient and particle size analyzers to ensure each batch exceeds industry standards. As part of the De Sangosse Group, they can tap into global research and bring innovative products to market quickly. Their product development team collaborates with third parties, universities, and international partners to prove product efficacy in a variety of crops under different growing conditions.
