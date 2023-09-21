Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Over 20 Enemy Missiles Over Kyiv And Its Suburbs

That's according to Serhii Popko , head of the Kyiv city military administration, Ukrinform reports.

He said that according to preliminary information, the enemy had fired Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and recalled that official information on the number and types of downed air targets would be published by the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Missile debris fell in several districts of the capital. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, there is damage to a gas pipe. According to preliminary information, there was no fire. In the Darnytskyi district, non-residential premises and parked cars were damaged by debris. There is a fire. Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified!" Popko said.

In total, the air raid alert in Kyiv lasted more than two hours.

"The capital has already hit the mark of 1,000 hours of air raid alerts since the beginning of the full-scale invasion! Just imagine – one-and-a-half months of continuair raid alert! We endured it and will overcome a lot more together! For the sake of our Victory! Therefore, protect yourself and your loved ones, do not ignore air raid alerts," he added.

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv and Kharkiv at around 06:00 on Thursday.