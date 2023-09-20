Abbas Invites Brazil’S Lula To Visit Palestine

São Paulo – The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was invited to visit Palestine. The invitation was made by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in a meeting with the Brazilian head of state on Tuesday night (19) in New York, United States, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly. Pictured above, Lula (L) and Abbas (R).

The information was disclosed by the Brazilian president's office.“The Palestinian president also took the opportunity to invite Lula to visit the country whenever he wants. In March 2010, on the last year of his second term, the president of Brazil made his first official visit to Palestine,” said a statement.

At the meeting, Abbas congratulated Lula for his speech at the opening of the General Assembly. In his speech, Lula criticized the global governance system, which has not yet managed to implement a two-state solution for Palestine.“It is disturbing to see that old unresolved disputes persist and new threats emerge or gain force. The difficulty of guaranteeing the creation of a State for the Palestinian people clearly shows this,” he said.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

