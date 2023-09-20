Minister Of Labour, Omani Counterpart Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation In Labor Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Labour Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met Wednesday with HE Dr. Mahad bin Saeed Ba'owain Minister of Labour of the Sultanate of Oman, on the margin of the 9th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Labor Ministers' Committee.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, especially in the field of the labor sector. They also touched base on means to enhance the utilization of successful experiences in developing the working environment in both countries. (QNA)
