Apache Software Foundation Releases Annual Report For 2023 Fiscal Year



ASF Conferences launched the next iteration of its flagship event, ApacheCon, now named Community Over Code . The event will continue to serve as the annual convention with a name that better reflects a defining core value of the ASF: that an open source community is ultimately more vital than open source code;

A new position, VP of Public Policy, was implemented to enable the ASF to better collaborate with other open source organizations;

ASF Fundraising, Accounting and Treasury implemented a new CRM integration for sponsor lifecycle management and created processes across ASF teams to ensure that our payment processes remain secure;

ASF Legal Affairs helped educate EU government officials on the ramifications and impacts of varipieces of legislation concerning open source and prepared policies for usage of generative AI coding assistant tools;

ASF Infrastructure continued to enhance ASF systems and technology platforms to meet the growing needs of the open source community.

ASF Security hired an administrator which has allowed for dedicated resources to address critical security initiatives such as SBOM and VEX.

ASF Community Development focused efforts on the Apache Local Community program, Google Summer of Code mentorship program, and ASF presence at key industry events. ASF Diversity & Inclusion collaborated with Bitergia to conduct and analyze results from the second user experience survey aimed at new contributors.

The ASF stewards 299M+ lines of code in 2,500+ Apache repositories across 320+ active projects. Each Apache Project is overseen by a Project Management Committee (PMC) that guides its day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. Across the ASF, there are 209 committees managing 294 projects, including 5 special committees and 24 incubating podlings.

The full FY2023 report can be found here .

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF's open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation's open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive.



ASF's annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field.

© The Apache Software Foundation.“Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact



# # #

ASF Reports and Statements