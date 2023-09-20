Saudi gross national product to increase by 3.9 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) Assuring Saudi Arabia’s sturdy expansion forecasts in the near future, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development unveiled that the Kingdom’s gross national product is estimated to increase by 3.9 percent in the next year.



The OECD stated that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate is anticipated to be an average of 2.1 in 2024, an indication that the Kingdom is effectively fighting rate stresses.



Previously in September, the International Monetary Fund restated alike opinions and highlighted that Saudi Arabia has accomplished in sustaining its average consumer rate index in spite of inflationary pressures dealt with in many nations throughout the world.



The statement emphasized that Saudi Arabia is going to be between the few nations with financial expansion over 3 percent in the coming year.



The OECD estimated that the United States and the United Kingdom might rise by 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent in the coming year.



on the contrary, the Australian economy might face a financial increase of 1.3 percent and Brazil with 1.7 percent.

