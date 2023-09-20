Kuwait Fire Force Chief Receives GCC States Medal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Chief of the General Fire Force (KFF) Lt.-Gen. Khaled Al-Mekrad received on Wednesday the GCC states medal for his recognizable contribution to the development of fire services in Kuwait.
In a press release, KFF said that Al-Mekrad was assigned by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to participate in the ceremony honoring a number of competencies who had noticeable roles in developing work in their departments and institutions in the GCC countries, which was held in the Omani capital, Muscat.
It added that Al-Mekrad received many praises for his success in administrative supervision and amendments.
On his part, Al-Mekrad expressed his appreciation for the political leadership in Kuwait, which was the main reason for supporting and developing the Fire Force in Kuwait, and he also relayed his gratitude for the employees on their devotion and loyalty in their work. (end)
