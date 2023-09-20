Kuwait Oil Price Inches Down By 6 Cents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil inched down by six cents settling at USD 98 per barrel on Tuesday against USD 98.06 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.
In international markets, futures of the Brent crude edged down by nine cents to reach USD 94.34 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 28 cents to settle at USD 91.20 pb. (end)
