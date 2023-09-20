(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA)
--
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Kuwait Transport Company with a capital of one million Kuwaiti Dinars.
1991 -- Kuwait and thesigned a 10-year defense agreement, stipulating defending Kuwait's sovereignty and independence from any foreign aggression, as well as boosting peace and stability in the Gulf countries.
1994 -- Kuwait signed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) nuclear safety agreement, aimed at improving safety of nuclear stations.
2000 -- Fuhaid Al-Daihani of Kuwait won a silver medal in the double-trap competition of the Olympic Games in Australia.
2001 -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) elected Kuwait as member in the Board of Governors, the agency's executive authority.
2002 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Communications reduced international calls rates with some countries by more than 70 percent, the lowest in the Arabian Gulf region.
2010 -- Kuwait and Russia signed a five-year cooperation agreement in peaceful use of nuclear energy.
2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 5.9 million (USD 17.7 million) loan with Kenya to finance a project to improve transportation service.
2018 -- KFAED agreed to reschedule 17 loans worth USD 300.7 million with Jordan.
2021 -- Kuwait headed the 65th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) General Conference. This was the first time Kuwait chaired a meeting for the agency since joining it some five decades ago.
2022 -- Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Abdali region. (end) ahm
MENAFN20092023000071011013ID1107102944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.