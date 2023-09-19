The Williams Law Group, LLC Promotes Three Attorneys To Partner Positions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Elena K. Weitz, Esq, LaDonna M. Cousins, Esq. and Sara E. Kucsan, Esq. Ascend to Partner Roles, Enhancing Client Advocacy and Legal Excellence We could not be happier to see the tremendgrowth in professional accomplishment and commitment to our clients that culminated in the promotion of these three partners” - Allison C. Williams, Esq., Managing PartnerPARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Williams Law Group, LLC, a prominent Family and Criminal Law Firm with offices in Parsippany and Short Hills, New Jersey, is thrilled to announce the promotion of three exceptional attorneys to the position of Partner within the firm: Elena K. Weitz, Esq ., LaDonna M. Cousins, Esq . and Sara E. Kucsan, Esq . Each has demonstrated unwavering dedication, remarkable expertise and outstanding commitment to their clients and the legal profession, earning them this well-deserved promotion.
Elena K. Weitz, Esq., has become a cornerstone of the firm's Family Law practice, specializing in a wide range of family and matrimonial law matters. Her expertise spans divorce proceedings, custody and visitation issues, alimony and child support, prenuptial agreements, mediation and domestic violence cases. Ms. Weitz has nearly two decades of experience in family law and is particularly adept at handling trial and plenary hearings, as well as appellate division matters.
Throughout her career, Ms. Weitz has been a dedicated advocate for her clients, earning recognition as one of the "Best New Jersey Lawyers for Families" by New Jersey Family Magazine in 2022 and being named one of the "10 Best Attorneys" by the American Institute of Legal Counsel in both 2018 and 2017. She has been a valuable asset to the firm, having served as an Early Settlement Panelist for Essex County and as a member of the New Jersey and New York Bar Associations, along with the Union County and Essex County Bar Associations.
LaDonna M. Cousins, Esq., is another remarkable attorney who has dedicated her career to family and matrimonial law. Her practice encompasses a broad spectrum of family law matters, including pre-nuptial agreements, separation, divorce, alimony, custody, parenting time, child support, domestic violence, mediation, child welfare (DCPP) and more. Ms. Cousins has over a decade of experience in the field and has garnered recognition as a "Super Lawyers Rising Star" for five consecutive years from 2017 to 2021.
In addition to her legal achievements, Ms. Cousins is an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association Family Law Executive Committee for the 2023-2024 term and serves as an Early Settlement Panelist for Essex County.
Sara E. Kucsan, Esq., brings her exceptional skills and experience to the firm's Family Law practice, specializing in high-asset divorces, prenuptial agreements, adoptions, grandparent visitation, mediation, pendente lite and post-judgment motions, appellate matters and serving as a guardian ad litem. Ms. Kucsan has devoted seven years exclusively to family law and her dedication to her clients and the legal profession has not gone unnoticed.
Her accomplishments include being designated a "Super Lawyers Rising Star" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and earning recognition as one of the "Top 40 Under 40 in Family Law" by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys for the years 2020-2021. Ms. Kucsan has also served as a guardian ad litem in numercounties and as an Early Settlement Panelist for Middlesex County.
Elena K. Weitz, Esq., LaDonna M. Cousins, Esq. and Sara E. Kucsan, Esq., have each demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their clients and the practice of family law. Their promotions to Partner reflect their outstanding achievements and the continued growth of The Williams Law Group, LLC, in providing exceptional legal services to the Parsippany and Short Hills communities.
Allison C. Williams, Esq., the firm's Managing Partner, expressed her enthusiasm for the promotions, stating, "We could not be happier to see the tremendgrowth in professional accomplishment and commitment to our clients that culminated in the promotion of these three partners. Each of them adds to the fabric of the Firm and ensures our continued success in serving our clients and the legal community."
Established in 2013, the Williams Law Group, LLC is steadfast in its commitment to advocating for and safeguarding the rights of our clients. Our team of accomplished attorneys has a rich history of representing clients not only within New Jersey but also on a national and global scale. We specialize in a diverse range of legal areas, encompassing Family Law, Domestic Violence, DCPP and Criminal Law matters.
About the Williams Law Group, LLC
The Williams Law Group, LLC has been advocating and protecting its clients' rights since 2013. The firm's attorneys have presented to lawyers and judges throughout New Jersey, nationally and internationally, on family law and child welfare matters. The Williams Law Group represents clients throughout the State of New Jersey and is dedicated to representing clients in all aspects of Family Law, Domestic Violence, DCPP and Criminal Law matters. The firm has gained statewide recognition in the area of zealously representing clients within DCPP matters, changed the law regarding child abuse and neglect investigations, has been cited by the news media on matters involving child welfare, has gained recognition with appearances on News12, Pix11 and on Katie Couric to address child abuse issues, was listed among the Fastest Growing Law Firms in 2017 and for multiple years, have been listed among New Jersey's Best for Families.
