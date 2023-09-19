Digigreet Now Includes New Fire Evacuation Features

Fire evacuation DigiGreet

DigiGreet now includes many features designed to help fire marshals excecute a safe and efficient evacuation in case of an emergency

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- DigiGreet's fire drill page can be accessed via any device connected to a browser. Fire marshals can save time by adding a hot link to their phone so they can access the fire drill page immediately in case of an emergency. This fire drill page lays out a list of every person on site with their information, if your company have requested it, like their: mobile no. email, which department they work for, which company they work for (if they are a temporary employee from another company for example), which zone they are in (if your site has multiple zones) and lastly the list highlights any staff members or visitors who require any accessibility support as well as which staff members are first aiders. This helps to ensure everyone can be safely evacuated as it is clear who is where, how to contact them, who needs extra support due to an accessibility issue and who is trained to give any extra support or medical assistance. There is also the ability to time your fire drills in order to make sure they are as efficient and quick as possible in case of an actual emergency. If your site does consist of multiple zones or departments, fire marshals are able to see the list of people inside their zone meaning no fire marshal is left feeling overwhelmed and therefore can efficiently and quickly make sure everyone is safe in their zone rather than being tasked with the whole site. On the fire drill page there is an“email everyone” button which automatically sends an email with customisable text and an“I'm safe” button, once this button is clicked, the fire drill page will automatically update notifying the fire marshall that this staff member or visitor have signified that they are safe.

School's have the ability to access a live updated MIS register , clearly notifying the fire marshals of any students who have either arrived late or left early, making sure all fire marshals have the key details to make sure each child is safely evacuated from the building.

We have more features in the pipeline and are happy to hear thoughts on other features we can add to keep DigiGreet at the top of the pile when it comes to visitor management systems.

