AWARD-WINNING REAL-TIME ANIMATION TOOL ANIMOTIVE PIONEERS FAST, FUN AND AFFORDABLE REMOTE 3D PRODUCTION TODAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Sign Up Now and Download for Free to Experience The Next Generation of Creative Collaboration in VR
NEW YORK, NEW-YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Retinize Ltd, one of Europe's fastest-growing creative technology companies, has announced that Animotive, an immersive real-time animation tool, is now available on PC. Winner of the 'Best Innovation in Animation' award at the Irish Animation Awards 2023, Animotive revolutionizes remote collaboration among 3D production creatives through VR. The flexible, easy-to-use platform allows users to import their custom-built characters, props and sets. When the scene is ready, users can embody their characters and perform, light, shoot and export in just a few clicks.
Animotive reinvents 3D animation with never-before-seen creative freedom, efficiency and affordability, especially when compared to traditional workflows. Users with a PC VR headset and a VR-ready PC can sign up and download the software for free today or purchase a pro subscription starting from $66.99 per month at animotive.
Moonbug Entertainment, the award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands including CoComelon and Blippi, is currently trialing Animotive on some of its IP.
The BBC used Animotive to produce a 10-part children's education series. They were able to capture all 10 episodes in 2.5 days.
Take a look at how Animotive transforms remote 3D production around the world with today's launch trailer:
“With Animotive, creatives are able to work together from anywhere to produce quality, professional 3D animated content in a matter of minutes, not months,” says Phil Morrow, CEO of Retinize. "The cost savings are significant and immediate, enabling student animators, veteran studios, and anyone in between to create from the comfort of their VR headsets.”
From an animator's first workshop session to final delivery, Animotive allows users to make unlimited changes to their performances, lights, cameras, set and props. The platform is also compatible with game engines like Unity and Unreal as well as industry-standard animation software, allowing users to design, refine and enhance their projects further throughout production.
Animators with a PC VR headset can sign up and begin using Animotive for free today or purchase a pro subscription starting from $66.99 per month at animotive.com. To learn more about Animotive and stay updated on the latest news and developments, visit animotiveand follow the platform on social media.
Instagram: @animotive_com
Twitter: @animotive_com
LinkedIn:
Link to EPK (pictures, logos, biogs, videos):
About Animotive:
Animotive is a groundbreaking realtime immersive animation tool that revolutionizes the process of 3D animation production. With its fast, fun, and affordable approach, Animotive empowers creators to embody characters, shoot scenes, manipulate lighting, and export content in real time. The tool enables real-time remote collaboration in a virtual space, breaking down barriers and unlocking new possibilities for creatives. For more information, visit animotive.com.
Damien Sarrazin
HomeRun PR
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.