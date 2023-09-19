Fuelpositive Is Making Ammonia!



The First Decentralized, Containerized Green Ammonia System in the World, the FuelPositive FP300, Achieves Independent Certification of Pure AnhydrAmmonia Output FuelPositive to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on September 26 th at 2pm ET

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the“ Company ” or“ FuelPositive ”) announces third-party certification of initial ammonia output. FuelPositive, a leading Green Ammonia company, has successfully completed a pivotal milestone with its commercial model FP300 system start-up and activation of catalyst, making the FP300 the first decentralized, containerized, operational Green Ammonia system in the world.

Over the past two weeks of operation and evaluation, the system operated flawlessly at maximum activation temperatures and pressures. The Company ensured its internal and industry safety protocols and risk mitigation practices were adhered to at every step.

Five samples of produced ammonia were collected at random times during the evaluation period. The samples were collected at the takeoff point of the systems separator and sent to Ortech Consulting Inc., a third-party testing laboratory in Toronto, Canada.

The third-party testing laboratory, Ortech Consulting Inc., confirmed FuelPositive's internal mass spectrometer readings, indicating that each random sample of anhydrammonia was exactly on target. The results were consistent throughout the samples. Both the conversion rates and volume output exceeded the Company's expectations.

Nelson Leite, Chief Operating Officer and Director, stated,“We are excited to report that we have completed a key initial validation of our full-scale ammonia pilot system. For this initial evaluation period, to follow safety protocols, we ran one converter at 50% catalyst density, with a set target of anhydrammonia output. The results, which were internally and third-party validated, confirmed that our target conversion rates and volume output of anhydrammonia were exceeded by 17%.”

Nelson Leite continued,“The next step for FuelPositive, currently underway, is to run the system at full catalyst density across all five converters to achieve the final stages of system validation. Once this step is completed, it will be third-party validated and disclosed. A Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) is the planned final step before farm readiness.”

Ian Clifford, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, stated,“At this watershed moment, with great gratitude and pride, we celebrate our team for the successful initial output of anhydrammonia, making the FuelPositive FP-300 the first decentralized, containerized, commercial-scale system of its kind. This is the moment in the evolution of the Company we have all been working towards and we are overjoyed to share this news with all our supporters today.”

Ian Clifford continued,“Everyone involved has been working tirelessly over the last several years to bring FuelPositive's new technology from concept to commercialization. We are very proud to have successfully navigated and overcome Covid-related supply chain issues, challenging global capital markets and varidelays brought on by regulatory approvals.”

Ian Clifford concluded,“The production of traditional gray ammonia is one of the most polluting manufacturing and distribution processes on the planet;1 paradoxically, ammonia, as a nitrogen fertilizer, is needed to feed our ever-growing world population. FuelPositive understands global food security, and, as a result, we made conscichoices to lead toward a sustainable future in agriculture and other critical sectors. This is why FuelPositive's decentralized Green Ammonia system and business model stands alone, reframing the staquo of a multi-billion-dollar commodity industry.”

Nelson Leite added,“It's extraordinary to consider where we are today in developing our innovative technology. Two years ago, when I joined the company, we were a small, dedicated group intensely focused on bringing our technology to market. In the ensuing months, we built a world-class technology and manufacturing team. Today, we announce that we have successfully operated FuelPositive's core technology and first commercial system.”

Nelson Leite concluded,“Starting up the full-scale commercial system and producing pure anhydrammonia at an efficiency and conversion rate well beyond our expectations has been inspiring. These achievements confirm the capacity of our team and technology to meet the demands of customers around the world.”

Luna Clifford, Director of Strategic Partnerships, commented,“Since January 2021, we've grown alongside our technology and attracted respected team members, advisors and consultants who share our vision and mission. As we grow our relationships and our markets, we will continue to work with like-minded people and organizations in multiple sectors to mindfully address worldwide greenhouse emissions.”

Luna Clifford concluded,“FuelPositive's success will provide a platform for a wide range of strategic commercial, environmental, and social initiatives in line with our mission and values. The technology is innovative, the business model is transformative, and our mission and values are deeply impactful.”

Demonstration Project Partner and farmer Curtis Hiebert of eAcres Inc. stated,“This is the good news Canadian farmers have been waiting for! My family and I are relieved that FuelPositive has reached this important milestone towards the commercialization of its green ammonia technology. Canadian farmers have faced extreme fertilizer supply chain challenges caused both by price and supply uncertainty.2 Having the means to produce the fertilizer we need on the farm, when needed and at a price we can rely on, will significantly reduce our family's concerns.”

Curtis Hiebert concluded,“In the past 50 years of using anhydrammonia as a nitrogen fertilizer, my family and I haven't seen a company near as passionate about what green ammonia can do as FuelPositive.”

FuelPositive to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar

FuelPositive's CEO and Chair, Ian Clifford, and COO and Director, Nelson Leite, will be hosting a webinar to discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.

Date : Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Time : 2pm ET

Webinar Registration