CPS Technologies Receives SBIR Award

“I am very pleased to announce this new phase I SBIR,” said Brian Mackey, President & CEO of CPS.“It is our fifth SBIR/STTR award since such work became a priority for CPS a little over a year ago. More importantly, it represents our first award from the U.S. Department of Energy, which demonstrates the relevance of our capabilities to the diverse needs of varifederal agencies. I'm confident that CPS' renewed foon R&D will have a positive impact on our future growth. In addition, I'm very excited to recognize Matthew Karnick as the third CPS materials scientist to receive an award of this nature.”

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at a very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

