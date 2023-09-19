HCA Healthcare Taps Nudj Health To Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Services To Patients

Remote access to wellness and care is more critical than ever, especially for chronically ill patients. As part of the partnership, Nudj Health will be responsible for monitoring and reporting on patients' health journeys, and helping HCA physicians deliver high-quality, virtual care services like remote hypertension monitoring programs. Nudj Health's technology platform combines physical, behavioral, mental, and social health monitoring capabilities – all of which will help HCA Healthcare deliver whole-person care to their patients.

“It's an honor to partner with HCA Healthcare to help them extend their premier care to patients beyond the walls of the doctor's office,” said Yuri Sudhakar, founder and CEO of Nudj Health.“We want to amplify the care of HCA physician groups and we are looking forward to strengthening their care and improving their patient outcomes. Our RPM offering, a powerful module in our comprehensive lifestyle medicine program, can play a big part in improving outcomes.”

“Patients with chronic conditions and diseases need continual care and as an RPM vendor for HCA Healthcare, Nudj can remotely monitor a patients' vital signs and provide physicians with the information they need to immediately address any health concerns and deliver the personalized care their patients need. Our goal is to make it easier for patients to improve their health and provide more access to healthcare beyond the walls of the doctor's office,” continued Sudhakar.

To learn more about Nudj Health, visit nudjhealth.

About Nudj Health

Founded in 2021, Nudj Health delivers integrated, whole-person, and continucare for patients with chronic disease beyond the walls of the doctor's office. The company provides collaborative care using evidence-based therapeutic interventions centered around six interconnected lifestyle areas: stress management, physical activity, sleep quality, social support, behavioral risks, and nutrition.

Based in Pasadena, Calif., Nudj Health has already integrated its service with several primary care, cardiology, and oncology providers, including large health systems across the nation.

Affiliated providers can now integrate the use of evidence-based lifestyle medicine therapeutic interventions as a primary treatment designed to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.

To learn more, visit nudjhealth.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 180 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 37 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kat Kirsch/MeliPenn

