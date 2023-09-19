Qatar Airways Cargo Announces New Partnership with Xiamen Airlines

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) Qatar Airways Cargo is pleased to announce a new partnership with Xiamen Airlines, the first Chinese airline to operate passenger non-stop flights from Mainland China to Qatar. The new partnership will allow Qatar Airways Cargo to provide additional belly cargo capacity for customers to and from Mainland China.

Under the cooperation agreement, Xiamen Airlines will launch daily flights between Beijing’s Daxing International Airport (PKX) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport. The flights will commence on 20 October 2023.

In addition to the flights from Beijing, Xiamen Airlines will also launch two weekly flights from Xiamen (XMN), the special economic zone of Fujian Sheng province, to Doha, commencing 31 October 2023.

Xiamen Airlines will connect DOH with PKX (seven times a week) and XMN (two times a week), providing more than 100 tonnes of capacity on board both flights. The new direct services from Beijing to Doha will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 and Xiamen-Doha-Xiamen service will be operated by a Boeing 787-8.

Elisabeth Oudkerk, SVP Cargo Sales & Network Planning at Qatar Airways Cargo said: “China has always been a key market for us and our customers. We are delighted to be able to offer our clients even more capacity. We will now serve 9 destinations in Mainland China, offering over 2,800 weekly tonnes of cargo capacity. We welcome Xiamen Airlines and look forward to working closely with them.”

Mr. Tong Qianju, Vice President of Xiamen Airlines Cargo said: “Xiamen Airlines Cargo is very happy to expand its network reach for the first time to the Middle East, and we are very honored to do this with one of the top air cargo carriers in the world – Qatar Airways Cargo. Qatar is a huge hub for air cargo in the Middle East, and this relationship with Qatar Airways Cargo strengthens Xiamen Airlines’ commitment to air cargo excellence. We look forward to working closely with Qatar Airways.”





