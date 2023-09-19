United States Academic Esports League Announces Careers In Esports Webinar Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The USAEL is launching a series of educational webinars with esports industry experts and exclusive Q&A opportunities for partner schools One of our many goals with this educational gaming webinar is to open the younger generation's eyes to the array of jobs that are out there in the industry.” - Adam Mierzejewski, Head of League OperationsTHOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ --
The United States Academic Esports League (USAEL), a leading organization in the world of academic esports, is thrilled to unveil its latest initiative, the "Careers in Esports Webinar Series ." This innovative series of educational webinars aims to provide students, educators, and esports enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to explore a multitude of STEM and esports careers featuring industry experts, professional players, game developers, and more.
"One of our many goals with this educational gaming webinar is to open the younger generation's eyes to the array of jobs that are out there in the industry. We're excited for the opportunity to enlighten students with the knowledge and tools to succeed," said Adam Mierzejewski, the Head of League Operations at USAEL.
Esports has rapidly grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry, presenting numerexciting career opportunities, as well as a plethora of scholarships and internships available to students who want to pursue their passion. Recognizing the importance of equipping the next generation of esports professionals with the knowledge and insights needed for success, USAEL's "Careers in Esports Webinar Series" is designed to serve this purpose.
Our roster of panelists includes professional players, coaches, game developers, designers, tournament organizers, and more, highlighting the diversity of career pathways that exist in the world of esports. With exclusive Q&A sessions reserved for members of the USAEL community, students and coaches can ask questions and gain invaluable insights from industry titans. Guests will include esports professionals from Blizzard Entertainment, Riot Games, Insomniac Games, Rally Cry, Houston Outlaws, and more.
The inaugural webinar, scheduled for September 19, will feature Jake Lyon, current analyst for the Overwatch League and former player and coach for the Houston Outlaws. To stay updated on the "Careers in Esports Webinar Series" and register for upcoming webinars, please visit
About the United States Academic Esports League (USAEL):
The United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) is a comprehensive esports program for elementary, middle, and high school students. The league, hosted by education experts Mastery Coding and esports veterans Rally Cry, is committed to enhancing the academic experience of students through the power of gaming. With a fully integrated program including year-round competition, in-classroom and after-school curriculum, and career development modules, the USAEL believes in a better future through gaming and seeks to empower educators with the best tools to create that future for young people everywhere.
Careers in Esports Webinar Series: Jake from Overwatch League
