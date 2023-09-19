Matt Miller Offers A Bone

Salem, Oregon Sep 19, 2023 (Issuewire)

Metal and heavy metal enthusiasts always look for tracks that can offer an energetic punch through its soundscape and Matt Miller is satisfying their eardrums with his blistering guitar skills. The artist has come up with a brand new album titled 'Monument of Velocity' it offers a total of 8 groundbreaking metal tracks. One of the tracks from the album, 'The Obscurantist' is a masterpiece where Matt showed his menacing guitar skills complemented by high-octane drum rolls. Just like the title of the album, each of the compositions redefines velocity with its fast-paced sound design that is rock-solid and enjoyable. The quick transitions and timed-precision sequences make sure there is no room for errors.

With a similar energy and power, there is another track named 'Abominable Sands' that reflects Matt's prolific guitar skills that make him stand out. He is able to create a cinematic amalgamation of crushing rhythm and soaring face-melting solos that are both enjoyable and intriguing at the same time. Highly inspired by European death metal stalwarts like NECROPHAGIST and SPAWN OF POSSESSION, Matt likes to dabble among the metal sub-genres like Technical Death Metal and Progressive Death Metal to offer a unique and intense metallic essence.

Hailing from the rain-soaked northern Oregon Coast, Matt Miller is quite influenced by the natural foreboding environment and that is reflected through his musical works as well. His other albums like 'Decrepit Shed (Remastered)' and 'Only What the Light Allows' are notable works that helped him gain more attention. Follow Matt on Spotify , YouTube as well as Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter to know more.

