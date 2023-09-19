Onam Bumper 2023 Draw On September 20; Lottery Result Timing, Prize Breakup And More

Onam bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 500 only.



Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL. About 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day.

Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day.



This is the Second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. Last time, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year. 90 lakh tickets were printed this year.

The first prize of the Onam bumper is a whopping Rs 25 crore, the highest prize money in the history of Kerala. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The third prize is Rs 50 lakhs each for 20 people.

How to check results?

You can check live updates and winners on statelottery.gov.in. The winning ticket live updates will also be available on our site.



Here's the prize money break for Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93:

1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakhs

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

9th Prize: Rs 500

How long is the Kerala lottery prize valid?

You can claim the lottery winning amount within 30 days from the date of the draw.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

