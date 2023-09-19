Armenian Armed Forces Shell Azerbaijan Army Positions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 17, from 00:20 to 00:40, Armenian armed forces
units from the positions in the directions of the Zarkand and
Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar district using small
arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in
the directions of the Damirchidam and Istisu settlements of the
Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At 00:50, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily
deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army
positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly district.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in
the mentioned directions.
Moreover, from 00:55 to 03:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments
in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces
are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig new trench roads in
order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the
directions of the Kalbajar and Aghdam district.
The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
