They To Perform Mehmene Banu And Farhad In The Legend Of Love Tomorrow!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The grand presentation of the famcomposer Arif Malikov's
"Legend of Love" ballet at the Heydar Aliyev Palace is several
hours away, Azernews reports.
On September 18 - National Music Day, the opening ceremony of
the XV Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival organized by
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture will be
with the world-conquering ballet "The Legend of Love".
Preparations for the ballet, which will be performed on the
stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, have been going on for a long
time, and rehearsals for the performance have been held in Baku for
more than a month.
The "Legend of Love" staged in the composer's homeland after
many years featured the artists of the Azerbaijan State Academic
Opera and Ballet Theater and the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble,
as well as soloists invited from foreign theaters.
On September 18, Princess Mehmene Banu, will be performed by the
leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater, laureate of international competitions of ballet artists,
presidential award winner Ayan Eyvazova, Farhad will be performed
by the premiere of the famRussian "Bolshoi" Theater, laureate
of international competitions of ballet artists, Denis Rodkin, and
Shirin will be performed by the leading soloist of the Bolshoi
theater, laureate of international competitions of ballet artists,
Maria Vinogradova.
For the historical presentation, more than 200 costumes, as well
as decorations and props, were prepared by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation based on the original sketches of the artist Simon
Virsaladze.
This presentation will amaze the audience with its great music,
stage setting, and design.
Arif Malikov composed the ballet "Legend of Love" to the
libretto written by the well-known Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat based
on the drama "Farhad and Shirin". The premiere of the ballet was
held on March 23, 1961, at the Leningrad Opera and Ballet Theater
(now St. Petersburg State Academic Maria Theater). Ballet master
Yuri Grigorovich, artist Simon Virsaladze, conductor of the play
was maestro Niyazi. In July 1962, the premiere of the work was held
on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater.
The ballet master-directors of the presentation on September 18
and 19 are Yuri Grigorovich's assistant, Ruslan Pronin, chief
ballet master of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater, and Oksana Tsvetnitskaya, Grigorovich's other
assistant.
The mysterimusic of Arif Malikov will be performed by the
Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli,
conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozelov.