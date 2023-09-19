Gia Meloni came to power promising to curb immigration but arrivals have almost doubled in 2023 arding to government data

ROME, Sept 19 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Italy's government has launched a crackdown on immigration, passing measures to give authorities power to detain migrants for as long as 18 months, and ordering thenstruction of new centers to he them.

The hard-line reforms follow a surge in arrivals by boat this month, with more than 10,000 people landing on the tiny Italian island of Lampea, a number greater than itsual resident population.

Lampea, t over 100km off theast of Tunisia, is the gateway to Europe for many migrants seeking a new life.

Italian Prime Minister Gia Meloni came to power a year ago promising to curb immigration but arrivals have almost doubled in 2023, year on year, arding to government data.

On Monday, the Rome cab passed measures to increase the length of time illegal migrants can be held from three to 18 months, arding to an official in the prime minister's office. Ministers also approved thenstruction of new detention centers intended to hold all those who arrive without a v until they are deemed to have a right to asylum or are repatriated.

“We will have all the necery time not t to do the necery checks but also to proceed with the repatriation for those without the right to international protection,” Meloniid. The battle against immigration is“an epochal battle for Italy and Europe,” sheid.

sheid thatups, natural dsters, grain war and jihadism, as well as an nomic crisis in Tunisia, hadntributed to“untainable immigration pressure” on Italy. Thenditionsuld ce tens of millions of people to seek a better life in Europe, she claimed.“Evidently, though, Italy and Europe cannot take in this enorm mass of people.”

Sheid she wanted to“send a mege” to would-be migrants.“It does not make sense to tt traffickers, bece they will take a lot of money, put you on a boat that is unfit for the journey and once you get here you will be detained and sent back.”



The Lampea crisis provided the perfect exe for Meloni to appease her base with the crackdown on migration.

The new measures are intended to work inbination with a plan to fight trafficking with increased surveillance, and a European naval mission to block departures announced by EUmission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday

during a visit

to the island with Meloni.

The leader of the opposition democrats, Elly Schlein, called the increase in detention times“a hateful choice.” In a letter to La Repubblica sheid such measures in the past had not helped increase repatriations. She called forfe and legal” ways to reach Europe.

Repatriation efforts have not been successful in the past. Between 2014 and 2020, only around 20 percent of those who subjected to a repatriation order left theuntry, arding to the OpenPolis think-tank. - NNN-AGENCIES