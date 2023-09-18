Ukraine's Defense Forces Eliminate About 3,730 Russian Invaders In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between September 11, 2023 and September 18, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated about 3,730 Russian occupiers.
The relevant statement was made by Military Media Center on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In addition, over the past week, the enemy has lost 73 tanks, 67 armored fighting vehicles, 188 artillery systems, and seven missiles.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 18, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 272,940 troops.
