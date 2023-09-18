Wemade And Sk Planet Enter Strategic Partnership To Drive Blockchain And Platform Business Growth











A partnership between Wemade's blockchain business WEMIX and SK Planet's OK Cashbag business

To make mutual minority share purchases by creating a close relationship Wemade chairman Gwanho Park to buy WEMIX coins with the proceeds from the stock sale for the WEMIX ecosystem growth

To accelerate closer business partnerships, the two companies are investing in each other's shares.

Wemade and its subsidiary ChuanQi IP are acquiring 7.08% and 5.31% of SK Planet's shares for 20 billion KRW and 15 billion KRW, respectively.

SK Plis buying 20 billion KRW's worth of Wemade's convertible bond, and about 15 billion KRW of stocks owned by Gwanho Park, chairman of Wemade, tholding around 1.27% of Wemade's shares.

Chairman Park will buy WEMIX coins with the proceeds from the stock sale, a decision made for the growth and vitalization of the WEMIX ecosystem.

Both companies plan to find variways for collaborative marketing and promotions, and expand into the blockchain field with OK Cashbag NFT membership.

“I expect this partnership will bring innovation to our platform ecosystem and enableto offer new experiences and values to our customers,” said Hansang Lee, CEO of SK Planet.“We are committed to make synergistic effects and fruitful outcomes with Wemade.”

“The partnership with SK Planet, a long-standing company with a marketing platform like OK Cashbag, will create a tremendsynergy for both parties. The growth of Wemade and SK Plin the Korean market will be accelerated, especially with our transparent society platform, Wepublic,” said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade.

Wemade will continue to actively seek partnerships with Korean and global companies.

About WEMADE

