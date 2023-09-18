Vfs Global Brings Portugal Visa Services Closer To Home For Residents Of Qatar

Applicants can submit documents for short and long stay visas to Portugal

Residents of Qatar can now apply for their Portugal visas at the VFS Global Visa

Application Centre in Doha located at Levels 1 & 2, Al Nuaimi Building, Oqba Ibn Nafie

Street, Airport Road, Doha, Qatar. Inaugurated on 3 September 2023, the centre will

accept documents for short and long stay visas to Portugal.

The contract for VFS Global to provide Portugal vservices in Qatar was signed by H.E.

Ambassador of Portugal in Qatar, on 14 August 2023.

H.E. Mr. Paulo Neves Pocinho, Ambassador of Portugal, said,“The establishment of this

cooperation with VFS Global on vissues in Qatar is an important step in the strategy to

further develop turism sector in Portugal, and reflects the tendency of travel facilitation between Qatar and Portugal which is vital part for the developing bilateral relations between our friendly countries.

Mr. Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer – MENA, VFS Global, said,“We are truly excited to

bring our Portugal vservices to Qatar, making the first step of the journey simple and

seamless for travellers from here. We have enjoyed a long association with the Portuguese

Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2014, and we appreciate their continued faith in us.”

VFS Global currently serves Portugal in 23 countries through 65 VApplication Centres

worldwide, with the opening of the centre in Doha further expanding this network.

Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services* offered by VFS Global for an

enhanced customer journey, including SMS updates at ever stage of the application process,

photo booth and photocopy services, and courier return service for delivery of processed

passports to the applicants' doorstep. VFS Global's Premium Lounge* will also be available to Portugal vapplicants, which includes end-to-end professional guidance, a faster application and biometric submission process, and complimentary SMS and courier return services, all in a plush ambience.

*Please note, opting for these additional services does not have any bearing on the timeline or decision on vapplications.

About VFS Global:

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and

diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 70 client governments, operating a global.

Page 2/2:

network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 147 countries. The company has processed over 268 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to foentirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.