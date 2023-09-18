West Bengal Msme Minister Accuses Centre Of Neglecting Handloom Sector In Pm Vishwakarma Scheme

Kolkata, Sep 18 (KNN) West Bengal's Minister for MSME, Chandranath Sinha on Saturday expressed his concern that the omission of the handloom sector from the PM Vishwakarma scheme demonstrates what he perceives as a biased approach by the Central government towards the state.

“The handloom industry provides direct or indirect employment to around 6.5 lakh people in West Bengal. But by not covering the sector in the scheme, the Centre has once again shown its step-motherly treatment of the state,” Sinha told PTI over the phone.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme on Sunday. The new scheme aims at supporting artisans and craftsperson's across the country.

It aims to provide skill training, credit support, incentives for digital transaction, toolkit incentives, and marketing support to artisans engaged in 18 identified traditional trades.“In the 18 traditional trades announced in the first phase of the scheme, handloom remains missing,” he said.

The 18 traditional artisans covered in the first phase of the scheme are carpenters, boat-makers, armourers, blacksmiths, hammer and tool kit makers, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, barbers, traditional doll and toy makers, sculptors, stone-breakers, fishingmakers, basket/mat/broom makers/coir weavers, cobblers and footwear artisans, washermen, masons, garland makers and tailors.

The total outlay for the PM Vishwakarma scheme is Rs 13,000 crores spread out from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

