(MENAFN) The White House does not intend to declare a choice on transportations of extended-range projectiles to Ukraine throughout Leader Vladimir Zelensky’s future trip to Washington, a news website stated on Saturday, quoting sources.



Based on one Ukrainian source, Kiev had wished United States Leader Joe Biden would allow transfer of the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) after his conference with Zelensky on Thursday.



But an unidentified United States representative informed Axios that as the matter was discussed throughout United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kiev the previous week, “there is still a debate within the Biden administration about the supply of ATACMS.” The Axios piece trails statements from Western press sources together with CNN, the Financial Times, and ABC News, stating that the United States management was getting closer to a resolution on the issue.



