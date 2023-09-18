Azerbaijan's Missing Servicemen Were Slain In Pow Camps, Rather Than On Battlefield

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. It has been
proven that a significant part of Azerbaijan's missing servicemen
died not on the battlefield but were killed in prisoner-of-war
camps, the chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on
Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, Colonel General
Ali Naghiyev, said during an international event on "Strengthening
national and global efforts to determine the fate of the missing
.
"As a result of the military aggression, Azerbaijan suffered
significant human losses and experienced terrible deaths
accompanied by the complete destruction of hundreds of our towns
and villages," he emphasized.
He noted that 3,890 people were registered with the State
Commission as missing in action in the first Karabakh war.
"Among them, about 3,171 people are military, and 719 are
civilians. Among civilians, 71 are minors, 267 are women, and 326
are elderly. Also, six servicemen were missing in the second
Karabakh War. The facts obtained show that a significant part of
our missing servicemen were killed not on the battlefields but in
prisoner-of-war camps as a result of terrible torture," he
added.
The State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War,
Hostages and Missing Citizens is organizing an international
conference on "Enhancing national and international efforts aimed
at clarifying the fate of missing persons" in Baku on September 18
with the participation of former heads of state and government of
foreign countries, representatives of international organizations,
including humanitarian organizations, as well as international
political experts.
