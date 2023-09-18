Head Of Azerbaijani State Security Service Calls On Yerevan To Provide Accurate Mine Maps

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan
hopes Armenia will provide accurate mine maps as well as
information about the fate of missing persons and their graves, the
Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service and Chairman of the
State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and
Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at an international conference on
"Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of
missing persons".
The official emphasized that the search and identification of
the remains of missing persons on both sides will serve to
eliminate the protracted humanitarian crisis.
"We are ready for full cooperation in this direction. However,
despite the fact that over the past period we hoped for a
constructive position for Armenia in this area, our expectations
were not fully met. Using the opportunities created by this
conference, I invite Yerevan to closer cooperation in issues
related to prisoners and hostages," Naghiyev added.
The conference being held in Baku includes former heads of state
and government of foreign countries, representatives of
international organizations, including structures operating in the
humanitarian sphere, as well as international political
experts.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107088137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.