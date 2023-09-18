Monday, 18 September 2023 02:23 GMT

Head Of Azerbaijani State Security Service Calls On Yerevan To Provide Accurate Mine Maps


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan hopes Armenia will provide accurate mine maps as well as information about the fate of missing persons and their graves, the Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service and Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons".

The official emphasized that the search and identification of the remains of missing persons on both sides will serve to eliminate the protracted humanitarian crisis.

"We are ready for full cooperation in this direction. However, despite the fact that over the past period we hoped for a constructive position for Armenia in this area, our expectations were not fully met. Using the opportunities created by this conference, I invite Yerevan to closer cooperation in issues related to prisoners and hostages," Naghiyev added.

The conference being held in Baku includes former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.

