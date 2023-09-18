Al Ahli Hospital Marks Patient Safety Week

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli Hospital started Qatar Patient Safety Week 2023 activities yesterday to coincide with World Patient Safety Day marked on September 17.

This year's theme is 'engaging patients for patient safety'. A range of activities will be held throughout the week ti engage with guests and their families to advance guest safety and overall service excellence.“This year's theme aims to promote guest and family engagement and enhance the overall safety of their healthcare experience as a result,” said CEO of Al Ahli Hospital, Khalid Al Emadi.

“Many interactive events will be occurring during this special week to highlight some of the hospital's systems that promote collaboration with guests to enhance safety and quality,” he added.

Al Emadi also explained that Al Ahli Hospital is having expert staff, state-of-the-art equipment and advanced facilities to provide the best possible care to guests.

“These elements, combined with effective guest engagement processes, ensure our excellent outcomes and high levels of guest satisfaction. For this, I thank every team member for their contribution,” he added. Chief of Medical Staff at Al Ahli Hospital, Dr. Abdul Azim Hussain emphasised that the Qatar Patient Safety Week 2023 activities are based on three areas as patient safety, medication safety and infection control. He added,“Al Ahli Hospital is proud of the safety and quality of the services we provide; this is underscored by guest and family engagement being embedded in all interactions between our beloved guests and our clinical and support professionals.” Director, Guest Safety and Quality, David Miller explained that Al Ahli Hospital follows hundreds of protocols, procedures and training to ensure patient safety.

“The weeklong activities are a highlight of the patient safety protocols, procedures that we follow throughout the year,” said Miller.

“Evidence shows that when patients are treated as partners in their care, significant gains are made in safety, satisfaction and health outcomes,” he added.