Qatar Airways Gets It Service Management System Excellence Certification

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has been recognised by AlcuISOQAR, one of the most recognised and respected UKAS accredited certification body for successfully demonstrating the implementation and compliance towards ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Information technology - Service management System. Additionally, achieving ISO 20000 certification underpins the high standard of IT Service Delivery and Management, which is one of the foundations of a 5-star airline.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker, said:“We are proud to have achieved ISO 20000 certification. This certification demonstrates our commitment to service excellence thereby enwabling Qatar Airways IT to deliver the highest quality of digital and technological service experience.”

ISO 20000 is an international standard for IT service management (ITSM), and its certification demonstrates that Qatar Airways has implemented a comprehensive ITSM framework that meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.

To achieve ISO 20000 certification, Qatar Airways underwent a rigoraudit by a third-party certification body. The audit team reviewed Qatar Airways ITSM processes and documentation to ensure that they met the requirements of the standard.

The success of this certification is a testament to the dedication and leadership of Qatar Airways Group, which leads the programme with exceptional commitment and efficiency, staying on schedule and within the set timeline.

Qatar Airways IT adds this ISO 20000 to its impressive certifications, including PCI-DSS and ISO 27001.

“End-to-end” airline management services including international IT standards enable Qatar Airways to demonstrate excellence and best practice in IT services and management.

Qatar Airways IT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of service quality, information security and IT management, ensuring world-class services for customers and the entire organisation.