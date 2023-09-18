Mild Weather To Prevail In Some Regions, Scorching Heat In Others

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 18 (Petra) -- Monday's weather update of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) presented a picture of varied temperatures across the country. While the mountainregions and plains are expected to enjoy mild conditions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are gearing up for a day of scorching heat.
Meteorologists also note that the prevailing winds, blowing from the northwest, will carry a moderate breeze, with intermittent gusts, particularly in desert areas.
The weather conditions will maintain their mild character on Tuesday, as the temperature will remain moderate over the mountainterrain and plains, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience higher temperatures. Wind patterns are anticipated to persist in a northwesterly direction, maintaining moderate speed and sporadically escalating in desert locales.
As we advance into Wednesday and Thursday, the weather forecast continues to favor moderate temperatures across the mountainregions and plains. However, hot conditions are projected to prevail in lower regions. The northwesterly winds are also forecast to continue at a moderate pace, with intermittent dust storms potentially affecting the eastern part of the kingdom.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 31 and 29 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19C or even 17C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 38C and lows of 26C.
MENAFN18092023000117011021ID1107086463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.