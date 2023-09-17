Azerbaijan seeks peaceful resolution with Armenia

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to addressing ongoing issues with Armenia through diplomatic and peaceful means, underscoring its commitment to responsible international engagement. In an interview with Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Hikmet Hajiyev, an adviser to the Azerbaijani president, emphasized the country's adherence to its constitution and international legal norms, with a steadfast focus on seeking peaceful resolutions to the challenges it faces.



Amid these diplomatic overtures, Azerbaijan has expressed concerns about Armenia's financial support for what it terms the "so-called regime in Karabakh." Baku contends that this support does not contribute to regional peace and stability. While Azerbaijan is committed to peaceful negotiations, it remains vigilant about the actions and policies of its neighbor, particularly those that may hinder the peace process.



Hajiyev reiterated Azerbaijan's firm stance on not entering into discussions that would compromise its territorial integrity and sovereignty, whether with Armenia or any other third party. This underscores Azerbaijan's resolve to protect its national interests while pursuing peaceful negotiations.



The adviser also shed light on the ongoing peace process and regional developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He highlighted the negotiations based on five fundamental principles, which include the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. These principles serve as a framework for dialogue and reconciliation, emphasizing the importance of respecting the borders and sovereignty of both nations as essential components of any lasting peace agreement.

