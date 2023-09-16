Inter Destroy Milan In Derby To Claim Serie A Top

Milan: Inter Milan laid down an early title marker on Saturday by handing out a 5-1 derby hammering to AC Milan and going it alone at the Serie A summit.

Four wins from their opening four matches have Inter leading the pack with a perfect 12 points, two ahead of their other fierce rivals Juvenwho earlier beat Lazio 3-1.

Milan are third, a further point back after a humiliating first defeat of the season before they welcome Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurred on by the majority of a heaving and raucSan Siro crowd, Inter claimed their fifth straight derby win in all competitions thanks to a Henrikh Mkhitaryan brace, MarThuram's rocket and two late strikes from Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi.

Simone Inzaghi's side claimed the points with a display which showed why they got past Milan to reach last season's Champions League final and confirmed their staas early favourites to beat their local rivals to a 20th Scudetto.

"We've started the season brilliantly and we want to keep going," Mkhitaryan told DAZN.

"We're all here for the same goal, and I don't care who plays... the coach will pick whoever gives their all for the second star (on the shirt for 20 titles)."

Thuram also continued his fast start in an Inter shirt, the new man also crucial to Mkhitaryan's fifth-minute opener.

Inter smash Milan

France forward Thuram bundled past Malick Thiaw before finding FederDimawhose mishit shot was guided home by the former Armenia midfielder, who almost headed in a second six minutes later.

And Thuram then underlined Inter's superiority seven minutes before the break after a lightning breakaway started by Lautaro Martinez, collecting from Denzel Dumfries before cutting inside the hapless Thiaw and crashing in an unstoppable shot from the edge of the area.

The match looked dead and buried with 45 minutes to play but Rafael Leao halved the deficit in the 57th minute when he rolled in his second of the season after being brilliantly put through by Olivier Giroud.

Leao's finish was the first goal conceded by Inter this term and as a violent downpour descended on the city, Mkhitaryan silenced Milan's loud "away" support with his deflected second of the evening after being fed by Martinez.

Calhanoglu's 79th-minute penalty and a neat stoppage-time finish from Frattesi, fresh from Tuesday's double for Italy at the same ground, rubbed salt into Milan's wounds.

"We conceded goals just as we looked to get back into it," said Pioli to DAZN.

"We were in the game until it was 3-1. But we can do better, and Inter were definitely sharper and more cunning in how they did things."