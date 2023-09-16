Defense Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Two Sectors General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In the Melitopol sector, the offensive operation of the Defense Forces continues. In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out offensive (assault) actions, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories. In the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, the defenders have success.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces launched 19 strikes on the enemy: two strikes targeted command posts, five strikes hit anti-aircraft missile systems, 12 strikes hit the areas where personnel and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the Ukrainian missile forces, on their part, hit three Buk-M1 missile systems of the invaders and five enemy artillery units.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out 8 missile attacks and more than 50 airstrikes, as well as 22 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas.

The Russian forces struck Kharkiv with missiles. The enemy attacks killed and injured civilians. More than 15 private residential buildings, a lyceum and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of September 16, most active battles were recorded in the Bakhmut sector, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Following offensive actions, the Defense Forces achieved success in the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.