Rennes Rallies From 2-0 Down To Draw 2-2 With Lille. Struggling Lens Hosts Metz

Paris: Rennes rallied from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Lille and remain unbeaten in the French league after five games.

However, four of those games have been draws and it could have been worse Saturday as Lille went ahead through 17-year-old center half Leny Yoro in the 33rd minute. He was paired alongside Samuel Umtiti, the former Barcelona and France defender who won the World Cup with Les Blin 2018.

Yoro almost scored again in the 62nd when his shot was well saved, but right back Bafodé Diakité followed up to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

In a match where defenders stood out with their scoring ability, Rennes right back Lorenz Assignon pulled a goal back in the 74th and then set up striker Ibrahim Salah for a 90th-minute equalizer.

Lille is in fifth place with eight points while Rennes is one point back in sixth spot. Lens, still looking for its first win of the season, hosted promoted Metz later Saturday.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost 3-2 at home to Nice on Friday.