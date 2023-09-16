Ammwec Leadership Meets Bangladeshi Leaders In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AMMWEC Board with Bangladeshi Community Leaders
Ammwec Board Members Sharing their Journey to Israel to Build Peace
Audience listening to AMMWEC board on the importance of Abraham Accords for World Peace
Attendees
AMMWEC Board with Bangladeshi Community
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On September 6, 2023, the founding President of AMMWEC (American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council), Anila Ali , along with esteemed board members Dr. Sabeen Munib, Rana Syed, and Hina Ahmed, and Zeba Zebunessa, convened a unifying gathering with prominent leaders from the Bangladeshi community. Hosted at the renowned Bangladeshi American restaurant 'Kolapata' (India's Clay Pit), the event, aptly titled "Conversation with Anila Ali," provided a platform to discuss varitopics of mutual interest. During the program, Anila Ali, highlighted the rich history of AMMWEC, its substantial achievements, and her personal journey in combatting hate and building bridges in the interfaith world since 9/11. Moreover, she emphasized the organization's pivotal role in fostering peace in the Middle East through the promotion of Muslim-Jewish reconciliation and people-to-people diplomacy. Ali recounted the ground breaking trip taken by AMMWEC to Israel which at first furor in the Muslim world but has now blossomed into a possible pathway to better relations between Israel and Muslim majority South Asian countries.
The event drew in influential attendees such as Christopher Castillo, a Democratic Party activist, renowned writer and autism activist Christina Adams, and Tony Adams, a distinguished State Department official. Additionally, notable figures like Shamim Hussain, President of the Bangladeshi American Democratic Party, and Maminul Haque Bacchu, General Secretary of the same organization, represented the Bangladeshi community at this momentoccasion. Supported by extensive community media coverage provided by Moshoorul Huda, President of Little Bangladesh Press Club, the program garnered widespread attention. Prominent media personnel, including Lasker Al Mamun,Special Correspondent of Somoy TV, Bangladesh's largest news media outlet, were also in attendance.
This event came about through the dedication of AMMWEC's COVID-19 hero, and senior board Member, Zeba Zebunnesa, whose vision pioneered the way forward for the Bangladeshi community. Furthermore, special thanks to Rana Hassan Mahmud, General Secretary of the Bangabandhu Parishad, for moderating the proceedings effectively.
For further information, please contact: Zeba ZebunnAMMWEC Board Member Email:
Staff Writer
Ammwec
+1 202-600-5186
emailhere
MENAFN16092023003118003196ID1107081848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.