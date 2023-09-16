Ukraine's Defense Forces Eliminate 146 Invaders In Eastern Direction

Illia Yevlash, the head of the press service of the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the nationwide United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 376 times, there were 9 combat clashes in the past day. We have success in the Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka directions. There, our defenders continue to push the enemy out of their positions and force them to retreat. The enemy retaliates, however continues to leave positions in these areas," Yevlash said.

He added that the invaders used aircraft three times.

"It was possible to eliminate 146 occupiers in this direction, as well as a number of varimilitary equipment. In particular, one Msta-B 152mm howitzer, as well as two MT12 Rapira anti-tank guns, eight vehicles that transported personnel in this direction, one UAV control post, from where varidrones were controlled, including Lancet-type kamikaze drones and others, and six ammunition deports,” Yevlash said.

According to him, several enemy drones were also destroyed, including Zala, Eleron 30 UAVs, two FPV drones and one Supercam.

At the same time, the spokesman noted a decrease in the intensity of Russian shelling. According to him, previously Russian troops launched more than 600 shelling attacks per day. The day before, only 376 instances of shelling were recorded.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to September 16, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 271,790 Russian invaders.