Sheraton Dhaka Launches Malaysian Food Festival

The food festival will continue till September 25, 2023 at the hotel's signature restaurant The Garden Kitchen on level 14.

On the occasion, two celebrity chefs Muhammad Hazwan Bin Hazal and Muhammad Alif Akhbar Bin Zakaria flew all the way from Malaysia to Dhaka to serve the authentic taste of Malaysian delicacies to the food lovers of the capital.

Some of the special Malaysian dishes available at the festival are Nasi Goreng, Nasi Lemak, Kerabu Lautan, Sambal Kicap Sotong Bakar, Udang Harimau Sambal Petai, Udang Masak Lada Hitamalong etc.

In addition, for meat lovers, there are authentic Malaysian Kerabu Ayam Carik Daun Selom, Sambal Ikan Bilis Tumbuk Cili Api, Satay Ayam, Beef Bersama Kuah Kacang, Timun, Bawang, Nasi Impit and many more mouthwatering dishes.

Also, a variety of desserts such as Pengat Keledek Merah, Bubur Kacang Hijau, Pengat Pisang and many more are available to satisfy sweet-teeth.

Guests dining at The Garden Kitchen during the festival (dinner only) will also have a chance to win a return airline ticket to and from Malaysia, pone-night accommodation with breakfast at Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 8500per person. BOGO offers from 20+ bank partners is also available during the festival.

The inaugural ceremony on September 9 was attended by Haznah Md Hashim, HC of Malaysia to BD, Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO, Unique Hotel and Resorts, Stephane Masse, GM, The Westin Dhaka and In-Charge Sheraton Dhaka, among others.