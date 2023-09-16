Le Reve Unveils Its Fall Collection

About the collection, Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer, Le Reve, said, "Le Reve curates new themes each season. The core theme of the Fall '23 collection is 'Poetic'. A global shift towards embracing tranquility is observable in this collection. People are acknowledging the significance of tender contemplation on life, solitary moments, serenity, and prioritising mental well-being. This global shift in perspective finds its reflection in fashion through hues, prints, and motifs. With this vision, we have adorned this autumn collection with a poetic allure."

The prevailing hue that graces the sky just before rainfall, a greyish-blue shade, takes center stage as the emotional anchor of this collection. Primary colours are harmonised to complement the tone.

The foundational palette comprises Hazelnut Brown, Light Olive, Dark Fawn, Light Mustard, Cherry, Brick Red, Peach, Powder Rose, Beige, Water Mark, Dark Water Mark, Grey-Blue, Light Ash, Taupe, Meadow, Cinnamon and Teak Wood.

In the realm of print stories, Le Reve has chosen soothing and nostalgic narratives. The two most sought-after prints for the fall season are checks and stripes. For checks, they have opted for a nostalgic pattern that evokes childhood reminiscence. Stripes showcase rhythmic variations, with warm and cool tones alternating in these evenly spaced lines.

Patchwork on sleeves, hemlines, and plackets takes the spotlight as a top trend this season.

Notably, block print has emerged as a prominent trend in the international fall fashion landscape. Le Reve introduces two block-inspired print stories named 'Painterly and 'Tonal Block.'

The 'Heirloom Floral' Print Story bedecks itself with painterly floral patterns, depicting flowers blossoming across the prairie in a striped arrangement.

Vacation vibes have emerged in the print story named Cityscape. Not only physical but also mental health is equally important for everyone.

Mental Health Matters is another uniquely organised print story to deliver this message. These print stories grace the attires of women, men, and children alike.

Fusing global trends with indigendesigns stands as one of Le Reve's signatures, and this collection is no exception.

An array of styles including thick puff, kaftan cut, lantern, bishop, ruffle, patchwork, and smoked sleeves accompany the classic bell sleeves.

Neckline designs vary from scoop, mock and mandarin to shirt collars.