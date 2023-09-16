Biman's Dhaka-Narita Flight To Facilitate Trade, Tourism Growth

Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, said this as the chief guest while addressing a reception ceremony organised by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and MGH Group at a hotel in Tokyo on September 4.

"Direct air connectivity between Japan and Bangladesh will add more value to the strategic partnership Bangladesh has with Tokyo. It will play an important role in making the existing bilateral relations between the two countries more effective," said the State Minister in his speech.

He expressed that, with this direct air connectivity, opportunities for economic and technological cooperation, trade and investment, education, tourism, culture and sports activities between the two countries will increase.

Mahbub Ali urged businessmen of Japan to invest in varisectors of Bangladesh including tourism.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Japan, also spoke on the occasion as the special guest.

In his address, the Bangladeshi envoy said, "I believe, with the increased volume of exchanges, the economic activities will also enhance exponentially which will create a win-win scenario for both Japan and Bangladesh."

"Embassy of Bangladesh is fully committed to materialising the plans and policies of the government to secure and further strengthen socio-economic, commercial, trade, investment and business ties between the two countries in accordance with the new Japan-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership," he added.



The direct air connectivity between the two countries will not only benefit passengers from Japan and Bangladesh but also travellers from Nepal and India.







Biman's maiden flight to Japan being welcomed with water cannon salute at Narita International Airport on September 2

"Biman is eyeing to make the new route profitable by attracting passengers from Nepal, Bhutan and northeast India," informed Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines while addressing the reception.

For this purpose, he further mentioned, Biman is offering additional weight on luggage for flights on Dhaka-Narita route.

Biman Board Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Narita International Airport Corporation President and CEO Akihiko Tamura and Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi were also present on the occasion, among others.

Biman trip to Japan

On the occasion of Biman's Dhaka-Narita direct flight launch, a high level Bangladeshi delegation visited Japan from September 1-5. Headed by Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister Md Mahbub Ali, the delegation also included Biman Bangladesh Airlines Board Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, MD and CEO Shafiul Azim, Bangladeshi travel agents and media representatives, among others.



On September 1, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated Biman's Dhaka-Narita direct flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The maiden flight carried 190 revenue passengers and the high level Bangladeshi delegation of 50 members.

Biman's maiden flight to Japan, after 17 years, was welcomed with a water cannon salute after landing at Narita International Airport.

Upon arrival, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan, as well as other high officials from the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, Biman's in the country and airport authorities cordially received the guests at Narita.

A welcome ceremony was organised at the airport lounge.

Speaking on the occasion, Biman's MD and CEO Shafiul Azim, said, that the airline is planning to carry its passengers to Australia, the west coast of the United States and Canada with the help of other carriers via Japan through code-sharing.

He also informed that Biman is working with Japan Airlines Ltd, All Nippon Airways and Air Canada for code-sharing purposes.

Biman is currently in efforts to start flights to USA's Los Angles, Canada's Vancouver, Australia's Sydney and South Korea's Seoul through code-sharing, noted the MD and CEO.

After the ceremony, State Minister Md Mahbub Ali gave a hearty sent-off to the 150 passengers departing Narita for Dhaka on the maiden return flight.

BCCIJ rejoice

The launch of Biman's Dhaka-Narita direct flight will enhance trade and relations between the two countries, said Badal Chaklader, President of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Japan while speaking at a reception programme organised by BCCIJ in Tokyo on September 3.

He also thanked the Bangla-desh government and Biman Bangladesh Airlines for launching direct flights on the route.

"Through the launch of direct connectivity between the two countries, we want Japanese investment in Bangladesh to increase," said BCCIJ President, in his speech.