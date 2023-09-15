Another Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics Into Qatar Foiled At Sea Coast

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics into the country.

The MoI said that the interception took place after the prohibited drugs were dropped near the country's coasts, with the intention of being smuggled into the country by sea.



"The Ministry of Interior reaffirms its commitment to diligently prevent any attempts to traffic such harmful substances into the country to safeguard society from the grave consequences of drug abuse," the ministry said in a statement on its social media handles.