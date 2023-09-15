China Sanctions Two Us Defense Firms Over Taiwan Arms Sales

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- China said Friday it has decided to impose sanctions on twodefense companies due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
Thegovernment deliberately supplies weapons to Taiwan, which "seriously violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three Chinajoint communiques, contravenes international law and basic norms governing international relations, and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing in Beijing. Lockheed Martin Corp. directly participated in thearms sale to Taiwan announced on August 24 as the principal contractor, while Northrop Grumman participated in severalarms sales to Taiwan, according to Mao.
"In accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People's Republic of China, China decides to impose sanctions on these two above-mentioneddefense corporations," she said.
The Chinese government never wavers in its resolve of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Mao stressed. "We call on theto earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three Chinajoint communiques, stop arms sales to Taiwan, stop military collusion with Taiwan, and stop arming Taiwan, otherwise it will be met with China's resolute response," she added.
China and Taiwan separated after a civil war in 1949, but Beijing still sees the island as its territory. Theended formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, but has remained its arms supplier. (end)
mk.hb
MENAFN15092023000071011013ID1107078344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.