Eu Sanctions Iran For 10Th Time Over Human Rights Violations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- The European Union Friday imposed a tenth package of sanctions on four individuals and six entities responsible for serihuman rights violations in Iran.
Today's listings include the Deputy to the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Imam Ali Central Security Headquarters and police commanders of the Mazandaran and Fars Provinces, said an EU statement.
The 27-member bloc also decided to list Kachui prison and its director; the prisons of Sanandaj, Zahedan and Isfshan; as well as Tasnim News agency together with the Supreme Council of Cyberspace.
EU sanctions now apply to a total of 227 individuals and 43 entities in Iran. They consist of an asset freeze, a travel ban to the European Union and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed.
Earlier Friday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell issued a Declaration on behalf of the European Union to mark the anniversary of the killing of MaAmini on September 16, 2022, while in custody of the Iranian morality police. (end)
