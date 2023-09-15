Kuwait, Iraq Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday discussed bilateral ties with Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi.
Chief among issues discussed was the recent rule of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq regarding the maritime borders demarcation agreement between the two countries, according to a ministry statement. (end) hb
