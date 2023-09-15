Gotthard Road Tunnel To Re-Open On Friday Evening



In the first phase, the speed in the 17-kilometre tunnel between Göschenen and Airolo will be 60km/h instead of 80km/h for safety reasons, according to a statement on Friday.

+ Mountain movement blamed for Gotthard Tunnel damage

The tunnel was closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon after pieces of concrete fell from the ceiling onto the road. No one was injured. The Federal Roads Office assumes that the damage in the intermediate ceiling is due to stresses in the rock.

+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

