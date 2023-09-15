Gotthard Road Tunnel To Re-Open On Friday Evening

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Сен-Готардский дорожный тоннель откроется в пятницу вечером
In the first phase, the speed in the 17-kilometre tunnel between Göschenen and Airolo will be 60km/h instead of 80km/h for safety reasons, according to a statement on Friday.
The tunnel was closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon after pieces of concrete fell from the ceiling onto the road. No one was injured. The Federal Roads Office assumes that the damage in the intermediate ceiling is due to stresses in the rock.
